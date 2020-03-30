An 18-year-old Palatka man was killed and a young woman critically injured after a crash in Putnam County Sunday night.

Rhett Timothy McCool, 18, died after failing to navigate a curve on Browns Landing Road around 7 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the truck he was driving traveled off of the roadway, into a ditch and then struck a tree. After the collision with the tree, the truck overturned causing the driver and the passenger to be ejected from the vehicle.

FHP says McCool was pronounced dead on the scene and the passenger, a 20-year-old woman, was flown to UF Health in Gainesville with critical injuries.

At this time it's unclear if alcohol or speed played a factor in this crash.

FHP is still investigating.