18-year-old critically injured in Putnam County crash

The crash happened at about 4:36 a.m. on State Road 19, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after a crash early Sunday Morning in Putnam County.

The 18-year-old driver was traveling north on SR 19 near Caravelle Farms Road when he crossed into the southbound lane, FHP said. He tried to correct and lost control of his SUV.

The SUV traveled off the road and overturned several times before coming to a rest in the southbound lane.