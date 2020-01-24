A 15-year-old boy is dead after a motorcycle got into a crash Thursday in Flagler County while the teen riding as a passenger.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Suzuki motorcycle was traveling east on Blare Castle Drive around 7:31 p.m. when the adult driver failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the roadway.

Troopers say the motorcycle collided with a mailbox on Blare Castle Drive and continued through the front yard of a home before crashing into a utility pole.

Troopers say the 15-year-old riding on the motorcycle sustained fatal injuries as a result of this crash.

FHP says the adult driver sustained serious injuries. Charges are pending in this investigation.