15-year-old dead after vehicle full of teenagers crashes into tree in Columbia County

Three 15-year-old boys, and two 17-year-old boys were inside the vehicle, FHP says.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy is dead and four others are injured after a crash involving several teens Thursday night in Lake City.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a sedan was traveling southbound on Tustenuggee Avenue near the intersection of Minnie Glenn around 10:30 p.m. when the sedan went off the roadway and hit a tree.

Three 15-year-old boys, and two 17-year-old boys were inside the vehicle, FHP says.

When the car hit the tree, it overturned multiple times and then came to a final rest in an upright position on the west shoulder, FHPS says.

The crash reports says one of the 15-year-old boys was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The four others were taken to the hospital, three with minor injuries and one with serious injuries.

According to the report, one of the other 15-year-old boys was driving the car.