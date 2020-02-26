A crash in Downtown Jacksonville Wednesday between a Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus and a van sent 15 people to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

At 11:36 a.m., firefighters said they were responding to a crash at Union and Davis Streets.

First Coast News learned that the van along with another vehicle turned in front of the bus resulting in the crash.

Firefighters said that 15 people were taken from the scene without serious injuries, JFRD said.

At this time, the exact cause of the crash is not known.