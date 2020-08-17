13-year-old girl dies after tractor-trailer strikes sedan in Columbia County

The 13-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene by the Columbia County Fire Rescue.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 13-year-old girl is dead after the vehicle she was riding in was struck by a tractor-trailer Monday morning in Columbia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 11:20 a.m. as a tractor-trailer and sedan were driving west on Interstate-10 in the right lane. FHP said the tractor-trailer somehow struck the rear of the sedan and both vehicles went across the center grass median before stopping on the grass shoulder.

The 13-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene by the Columbia County Fire Rescue. The sedan's 36-year-old driver and another passenger, a 15-year-old girl, were airlifted to UF Health in Gainesville with serious injuries.