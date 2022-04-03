Crash involving semi-truck kills child, injures another in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 12-year-old boy is dead after a crash on I-295. The crash involved a semi-truck and multiple people in the car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP says the incident happened on I-295 near State Road 134 near Westside High School on Thursday night around 9:30 p.m.
The FHP report says a semi truck slowed down for traffic congestion, but the Mercedes van behind it did not.
The FHP report says the driver of a Mercedes van, a 34-year-old woman, hit the back of the semi truck. She has serious injuries.
A 6-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy were in the car.
The 12-year-old was pronounced dead at Orange Park Medical Center, FHP says. The 6-year-old has minor injuries.
Family has been notified. All are reported to have been wearing their seatbelts.
FHP says the driver of the semi is said to have no injuries.
