An accident in the 2500 block of Dunn Avenue had one person trapped and multiple people injured, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.
Florida Highway Patrol tells First Coast News a total of ten people were transported to the hospital, six of those children. One individual, an older man, suffered serious injuries but not life-threatening.
