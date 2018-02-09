One person was trapped and there were multiple patients after an accident on Jacksonville's northside Sunday.

An accident in the 2500 block of Dunn Avenue had one person trapped and multiple people injured, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.

Florida Highway Patrol tells First Coast News a total of ten people were transported to the hospital, six of those children. One individual, an older man, suffered serious injuries but not life-threatening.

Traffic alert.....there is a traffic accident in the 2500 block of Dunn Ave .....we have one person trapped and multiple patients.....we have a lot of crews on scene and responding, please be careful of them in the area. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) September 2, 2018

FHP says vehicle that lost roof reportedly violated right of way, they say older driver in that car was extracted by JFRD, has most serious injuries but expected to live. 5 injured in truck after t-boning black car. 1 person treated for minor injuries from 3rd vehicle.@FCN2go pic.twitter.com/fPk35PmK2o — Shelby Danielsen (@NewsShelby) September 2, 2018

