JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash early Saturday morning in the Edgewood area.

According to the JSO, a vehicle traveling north on Cassat Avenue left the road and hit a billboard near Edgewood Avenue at about 2:10 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person dead inside the vehicle.

There are no reports of any other injuries.