One person is dead after reportedly stealing a St. Johns County deputy's personal vehicle and getting into a crash on Kings Estate Road in St. Johns County, said Chuck Mulligan from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.
The road between St. Augustine Boulevard to San Juan Drive was shut down for several hours and remains closed.
Mulligan said a man and woman stole the deputy's Jeep and overturned on the road. Both occupants were ejected. The man died at the scene while the woman was transported to the hospital.
At this time, investigators are looking to see if the deputy's vehicle was targeted.
