One person is dead after reportedly stealing a St. Johns County deputy's personal vehicle and getting into a crash on Kings Estate Road in St. Johns County, said Chuck Mulligan from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The road between St. Augustine Boulevard to San Juan Drive was shut down for several hours and remains closed.

Mulligan said a man and woman stole the deputy's Jeep and overturned on the road. Both occupants were ejected. The man died at the scene while the woman was transported to the hospital.

At this time, investigators are looking to see if the deputy's vehicle was targeted.

Being told Kings Estate Road will be reopen shortly following fatal crash. Crash invovled stolen @StJohnsCounty deputy's personal car, not sure if this was targeted. Two people in that Jeep at the time. Man died and woman being treated at area hospital. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/TIBxHEaEBE — Nick Perreault (@NickPReporter) August 13, 2018

