1 dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A three-vehicle crash Wednesday in Nassau County left one person dead and two others injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At about 6:09 p.m., a pickup truck traveling east on State Road 200 hit the back of a SUV that was stopped at the Wildlight Avenue intersection. The impact caused the SUV to hit the back of another stopped SUV in front of it, according to the FHP.