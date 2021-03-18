1 dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A three-vehicle crash Wednesday in Nassau County left one person dead and two others injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
At about 6:09 p.m., a pickup truck traveling east on State Road 200 hit the back of a SUV that was stopped at the Wildlight Avenue intersection. The impact caused the SUV to hit the back of another stopped SUV in front of it, according to the FHP.
The driver of the second SUV, identified as a 42-year-old man, died in the crash. The other two drivers involved suffered minor injuries, FHP said.