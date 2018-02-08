One person is dead and two people are injured after a head-on vehicle crash on the Wonderwood Bridge early Thursday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office received a call about the crash around 12:55 a.m. When officers arrived, they found one of the vehicles was fully engulfed in flames.

Three people - one man, a teenager and a 10-year-old - were transported to the hospital. The male victim died at the hospital and the two female victims had serious, but non-life threatening injuries, JSO said.

JSO said the crash occurred after a car was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane when it hit the other car head-on.

No other information was released at this time.

