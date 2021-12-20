Spaceport Camden approved for launch site license by FAA

Spaceport Camden was approved for it's launch site operator license by the Federal Aviation Administration on Monday.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — (The video above is from a previous story.)

This means plans for a launchpad in Camden County, GA to be used by commercial rockets will move forward. However, the FAA said the spaceport would not yet be allowed to launch rockets.

There will be a detailed review on the project before any launches take place, according to officials.

Spaceport Camden is a self described multiuser, vertical lift, commercial launch site on the Atlantic seaboard that will support up to 12 small vehicle launches per year.