Spaceport Camden approved for launch site license by FAA

Spaceport Camden was approved for it's launch site operator license by the Federal Aviation Administration on Monday.
This means plans for a launchpad in Camden County, GA to be used by commercial rockets will move forward. However, the FAA said the spaceport would not yet be allowed to launch rockets.
There will be a detailed review on the project before any launches take place, according to officials.
Spaceport Camden is a self described multiuser, vertical lift, commercial launch site on the Atlantic seaboard that will support up to 12 small vehicle launches per year.
“This once in a generation opportunity will provide a new frontier of economic prosperity for Camden, the region and the state of Georgia," said Steve Howard, Camden County Administrator and Spaceport Camden executive project lead. "Georgia is part of the new space race, and we will become one of the leaders."
