Watch live: AX-1 spacecraft splashes down off the coast of Jacksonville

Residents of Jacksonville may hear a loud "sonic boom" when the spacecraft lands.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Part of this story was originally written for WESH 2.

NASA, Axiom Space and SpaceX delayed the undocking of Ax-1 to Sunday night due to unfavorable weather at the splashdown site.

Kathy Lueders, NASA's head of Human Exploration and Operations, announced the delay on Twitter on Saturday morning. The undocking is now targeting an undocking at 8:55 p.m. April 24.

Splashdown of Ax-1 is expected at about 1 p.m. April 25. WESH 2 will stream above when it happens. The crew will land off shore near Jacksonville.

Residents of Jacksonville may hear a loud "sonic boom" when the spacecraft lands.

High winds at the splashdown site off the Florida coast were cited for the delays.

Ax-1 was originally supposed to undock from the International Space Station on April 19. It is the first private astronaut mission to the ISS and launched from the Kennedy Space Center on April 8.