CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A satellite equipped for missile detection and early warning capabilities will now be lifting off Tuesday afternoon from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
The initial attempt for liftoff was scrubbed after United Launch Alliance's team identified an "anomalous system response" during Centaur liquid oxygen chilldown operations.
ULA's Atlas V 421 rocket will be responsible for carrying the fifth Space-Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit into space.
And if you're wondering what all that means and how a satellite like that would even work:
"SBIRS GEO-5 consists of a network of GEO satellites and HEO payloads that provide persistent, infrared surveillance – as well as a sophisticated ground control system that manages that data – to support missile warning, missile defense, battlespace awareness and technical intelligence," according to ULA's website.
The company is currently targeting a 1:31 p.m. launch on May 18 from Space Launch Complex-41.
Tuesday's launch will hit more milestones than one with it being the 144th mission for ULA and the 87th flight of its Atlas V rocket, according to a press release.
"Go Atlas! Go Centaur! Go SBIRS!" the company wrote ahead of launch.
You can catch the mission live by tuning into 10 Tampa Bay where we will be streaming on Facebook and YouTube.
What other people are reading right now:
- Quest for the Cup: Lightning hit the road for Game 1 against Florida Panthers
- CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors
- Florida legislators prepare for special session on new sports betting deal
- Your guide to jumping on the Tampa Bay Lightning bandwagon
- Which Florida theme parks still require masks outdoors?
- Florida inmates are making robocalls – and the state is cashing in on them
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter