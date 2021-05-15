It will be the fifth satellite of its kind to enter space for the U.S.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A satellite equipped for missile detection and early warning capabilities will now be lifting off Tuesday afternoon from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The initial attempt for liftoff was scrubbed after United Launch Alliance's team identified an "anomalous system response" during Centaur liquid oxygen chilldown operations.

ULA's Atlas V 421 rocket will be responsible for carrying the fifth Space-Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit into space.

And if you're wondering what all that means and how a satellite like that would even work:

"SBIRS GEO-5 consists of a network of GEO satellites and HEO payloads that provide persistent, infrared surveillance – as well as a sophisticated ground control system that manages that data – to support missile warning, missile defense, battlespace awareness and technical intelligence," according to ULA's website.

The company is currently targeting a 1:31 p.m. launch on May 18 from Space Launch Complex-41.

Tuesday's launch will hit more milestones than one with it being the 144th mission for ULA and the 87th flight of its Atlas V rocket, according to a press release.

"Go Atlas! Go Centaur! Go SBIRS!" the company wrote ahead of launch.

You can catch the mission live by tuning into 10 Tampa Bay where we will be streaming on Facebook and YouTube.

Launch Director Steve Huff has announced that we will not continue with countdown operations today. Another launch attempt will be possible in 24 hours, with tomorrow's target liftoff time at 1:31pmEDT (1731 UTC).https://t.co/G1bRZZZ1gx pic.twitter.com/U2rK5ryWnJ — ULA (@ulalaunch) May 17, 2021