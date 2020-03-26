JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Wash. Your. Hands.

Arguably the most spoken words in the world of recent, and rightfully so.

While we're stuck at home with the kids - they're probably getting tired of you telling them to wash their hands. Here's a simple, fun, experiment you can do to help them understand why it's so important.

What you need:

Plate

Water

Ground pepper

Soap

DIRECTIONS:

Pour some water on the plate to create a thin layer and then sprinkle in the pepper. The pepper in this science experiment are germs, or of recent, Covid-19. When you place a finger in the water, some 'germs' get on your finger.

Now, rub a little soap on your finger and place it back in the 'dirty' water, watch what happens!

Soap breaks down the surface tension of water, which makes it so effective for cleaning. Now that the surface tension is broke, the water molecules (which like to remain close to each other) repel as far away from the soap as they can. Since the pepper, or 'germs', rest on the water's surface, they go with it.

So we'll say it one more time, wash your hands.

RELATED: Science with Steve: Three ingredients needed for frost on the First Coast

RELATED: Science with Steve: What exactly is wind chill?

RELATED: Science with Steve: What the Fog?