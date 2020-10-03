Despite cloud cover across much of the First Coast, stargazers spotted the super worm moon Monday night, the largest and brightest appearing full moon of the winter season.

The full moon was the first of three big astronomy events taking place this month, rising in the eastern sky a little more than a week before the official start to spring March 19.

The earth's changing environment in March as the days grow longer and warmer heading into spring is what gives the nickname for March's full moon.

"At this time of the year, the ground begins to soften enough for earthworm casts to reappear, inviting robins and other birds to feed -- a true sign of spring," the Old Farmer's Almanac explained on its website.

Other nicknames through the years have included the Crust Moon, the Crow Moon, the Lenten Moon and the Sleepy Moon.

A supermoon describes a full moon that appears slightly bigger and brighter than normal. This is because the full moon will fall near perigee, the point in the moon's orbit when it is closest to the Earth.

People who miss out on this month's supermoon will have two more chances to see one in 2020, as the upcoming full moons in April and May are both considered supermoons.