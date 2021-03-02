60 Starlink satellites head into space Thursday morning

It will mark the first of two back-to-back SpaceX launches of the constellation of networked satellites.

TAMPA, Fla — And they're off! The latest batch of 60 Starlink satellites made their way into space Thursday morning.

The successful mission was lifted by a Falcon 9 rocket that also marked its fifth launch.

"Rapid reusability is key to reducing the cost of traveling to space," SpaceX said.

About an hour after liftoff the company had confirmation that the deployment of the constellation of networked satellites was confirmed.

Drone ship 'Of Course I Still Love You' was used during this mission as the landing site of Falcon 9's first stage.

Deployment of 60 Starlink satellites confirmed pic.twitter.com/96pHRHXZi0 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 4, 2021

Original reporting:

Get ready for back-to-back launches as weather delays have caused two Starlink missions to head up to space in just more than 24 hours of each other.

The first will now be SpaceX's 19th mission to send up the latest batch of the constellation of networked satellites.

The batch will launch atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center (KSC) Launch Complex 39-A in Cape Canaveral.

Thursday's launch window will open at 1:09 a.m. Given the hour the launch will not be able to be viewed in person at the center.

The launch was initially set to head out four hours before another Starlink mission, but to "allow additional time for pre-launch checks" more time was allotted.