Next batch of Starlink satellites set to launch Monday from Florida's coast

There are more than 1,000 Starlink satellites currently in orbit.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX's already-massive constellation of networked satellites is about to get a bit bigger.

The company is set to launch 60 Starlink satellites this weekend atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex 39-A.

A static fire test Wednesday cleared SpaceX to move forward with its target for liftoff Sunday, Feb. 28. However, with just 1 minute and 24 seconds before launch, an abort was called, ultimately scrubbing Sunday night's launch.

A new launch window will be open Monday, March 1 around 8:15 p.m.

Due to the timing, space-lovers will not be able to catch the launch from Kennedy Space Center's visitor complex.

"The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe," according to officials.

You can catch the mission from SpaceX live with coverage starting about 15 minutes prior to liftoff. Or you can tune into 10 Tampa Bay where we will be streaming live on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.