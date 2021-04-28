SpaceX once again scrubs latest flight test of its Starship prototype

The goal is for Starship to stick the landing.

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE 3: It's another scrub for SpaceX Tuesday. NASASpaceflight member and Boca Chica resident Mary, who lives in the flight test evacuation zone, has reported it's a no-go for SN15.

Officials in Cameron County have also lifted the area closures put in place for safety ahead of launch attempts.

The reason behind the halting of Tuesday's hop is not yet known.

No evacuation needed as it’s a scrub for Starship SN15 launch today. #WenHop continues! 🔥🚀🔥@NASASpaceflight — Mary (@BocaChicaGal) May 4, 2021

UPDATE 2: It appears Tuesday could be the day that SpaceX once again attempts the test flight of its SN15 Starship prototype.

All eyes are on the launch base in Boca Chica as the company looks to complete the first non-explosive landing of the model.

Only time will tell though, as the window for today's potential hop spans nearly the entire day.

UPDATE 1: Friday's test has been scrubbed. The Cameron County government website shows the closures put in place for safety ahead of launch have been canceled.

An immediate cause behind the halting of SpaceX's latest flight test is not yet known.

Original story below:

The saying is 5th time's a charm, right? Well, it is for SpaceX as the company is still chasing down the first non-explosive landing of its Starship prototype.

And we might be able to see SN15 complete that feat as early as this week, according to SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk.

He tweeted Monday saying the latest prototype completed its static fire test and was "preparing for flight later this week." An official date and launch window have yet to be released, which is normal for Starship hop attempts.

Starship SN15 static fire completed, preparing for flight later this week — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2021

When SN15 does finally fire its engines, it will mark the company's fifth test of the prototype that hopes to eventually complete Mars missions. A variation of the model being tested in Boca Chica will also be responsible for landing U.S. astronauts back on the Moon.

SpaceX was awarded a contract by NASA on April 16 to design and develop a human landing system for its Artemis program.

But first, they have to stop exploding. This is the unfortunate fate that SN8 to SN11 have met since December 2020 when each ended in some variation of a fiery explosion.

Like prototypes in the past, SN15 will attempt to lift off the pad, hover above the ground for several minutes and then cut off its Raptor engines for descent. The goal is then to reignite its engines and reorient itself to attempt a vertical landing.