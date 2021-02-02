SpaceX set to complete Starship high-altitude flight test

The launch of SN9 has been cleared to take place at the company's Cameron County, Texas site as early as Tuesday, Feb 2.

TEXAS, USA — SpaceX is getting ready to attempt another high-altitude suborbital flight test of its Starship prototype.

The launch of SN9 has been cleared to take place at the company's Cameron County, Texas site as early as Tuesday, Feb 2.

The latest launch follows the explosive landing of the SN8 prototype last December, which, according to owner Elon Musk was a success.

Now, the latest model will once again attempt to lift off the pad, hover above the ground for several minutes and then cut off its Raptor engines for descent.

The goal is for SN9 to successfully reorient itself to attempt a vertical landing.

"A controlled aerodynamic descent with body flaps and vertical landing capability, combined with in-space refilling, are critical to landing Starship at destinations across the solar system where prepared surfaces or runways do not exist, and returning to Earth," SpaceX wrote.

You can catch the flight test live here.