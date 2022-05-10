Watch live: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to launch from Kennedy Space Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket is set to launch on Wednesday from Kennedy Space Center, Florida.
The Falcon 9 Rocket will launch a 'Crew Dragon' spacecraft for its 8th flight with astronauts. NASA astronauts Nicole Mann, Josh Cassada, Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina will launch on the Crew Dragon spacecraft to begin a six-month expedition on the International Space Station, according to Spaceflight now.
This mission was initially scheduled for Sept. 29.