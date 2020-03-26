CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Another reason to head outside and look up Thursday afternoon: There's a rocket launching from Florida's east coast.

United Launch Alliance (ULA) will use an Atlas V rocket to carry a satellite into space for the U.S. Space Force. ULA said these Advanced Extremely High Frequency satellites provide secure communications for the country's military operations in the air, land and sea.

This is the sixth of such satellite to be launched into space, and the first officially deployed under Space Force. The first five satellites were launch under the U.S. Air Force.

This launch will mark the 83rd Atlas V mission since the first in 2002.

The launch window opens at 2:57 p.m. While public viewing at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, ULA will have a live broadcast of the launch on its website.

