NASA, SpaceX target April for Crew-2 mission sending the next round of astronauts to space

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The next round of astronauts making their way to the International Space Station will once again launch from an American rocket on U.S. soil.
NASA and SpaceX are targeting no earlier than April 20 for the second crew rotation mission aboard the Crew Dragon. The spacecraft will launch atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's historic Launch Complex 39A.
Crew-2 will be the first mission to fly two international partner crew members under the agency's Commercial Crew Program, according to a press release.
NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur will respectively be the spacecraft's commander and pilot while JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet will join the team as mission specialists.
"The crew is scheduled for a long-duration stay aboard the orbiting laboratory, living and working as part of what is expected to be a seven-member crew," NASA wrote.
Crew-2's arrival at the International Space Station is expected to overlap with the stay of the Crew-1 mission astronauts aboard the floating laboratory.
NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, along with JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi are projected to return to Earth in late April or early May. The latest crew is set to return in the fall.
- 'Lockdowns do not work:' Gov. DeSantis says state prioritizing jobs following White House shutdown recommendation
- Florida bill would increase police powers to use drones
- Here's what to expect at the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Tampa
- Here's how many fans will be allowed to attend Super Bowl LV
- Everything you need to know about Super Bowl LV in Tampa
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter