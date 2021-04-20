Everything you need to know about NASA, SpaceX's Crew-2 mission

Thursday will mark the third commercial crew launch from U.S. soil.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The rocket is on the pad, the astronauts are in Florida and teams at NASA and SpaceX are working to finish last-minute tasks ahead of launching the third commercial crew from American soil.

Weather for launch day is slated to be 80-percent "Go," according to the 45th Weather Squadron. Potential wind speeds mixed with an instantaneous launch window, while minor, could cause a scrub at liftoff.

Heading into the next history-making moment for NASA and SpaceX, here's what you need to know:

What time is liftoff?

The Crew-2 mission launch is set for 6:11 a.m. on April 22 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's historic Launch Complex 39A.

How can I watch the launch?

On launch day you can tune in to 10 Tampa Bay where we will be streaming live on Facebook, YouTube and online.

NASA will also have continuous live coverage and is hosting a virtual #LaunchAmerica Social event on Facebook.

What to know about the spacecraft and rocket?

According to NASA, Crew-2 will be the first time astronauts ride in a previously flown Crew Dragon spacecraft on top of a flight-proven rocket.

This Falcon 9's first stage previously launched the Crew-1 astronauts, while the same Crew Dragon Endeavour capsule carried NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the ISS during the Demo-2 test mission.

Who is on the crew?

NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, along with JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet will make up the four-person crew headed to the ISS.

Kimbrough will be the mission's spaceflight commander, McArthur will be its pilot, and Hoshide and Pesquet will be mission specialists.

When will the crew reach the International Space Station?

Crew-2 is targeting docking for 5:30 a.m. on April 23 at the International Space Station. Once the Crew Dragon capsule is successfully locked in, astronauts at the station, along with the crew will work toward hatch opening.

NASA estimates a welcome ceremony will take place by 8:05 a.m.

How long will the crew stay aboard the ISS?

Once the astronauts reach the orbiting laboratory they will begin a six-month mission to conduct science experiments, update the station's solar power system, and perform maintenance in low-Earth orbit.

Are there any historic aspects of this launch?

Just like the ones before it, Crew-2's launch comes with several history-making moments for the space agency.

Acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk says Thursday's mission will mark the following "firsts":

First commercial mission flying two international partners to the International Space Station.

First commercial crew handover on the ISS.

First-time two commercial spacecraft will be docked at the orbiting laboratory.

What will the astronauts do while in space?

The main focus of the Crew-2 astronauts while aboard the International Space Station will be to conduct science experiments. This expedition will predominantly work to continue a series of "tissue chips in space" studies.

"These chips may make it possible to identify safe and effective therapeutics – drugs or vaccines – much more quickly than the standard process," NASA wrote.

Outside of research projects, astronauts will perform maintenance and upgrades to the station itself and complete daily activities to keep themselves healthy.

NASA detailed at least one of the crew's maintenance projects where they will update the orbiting laboratory's solar power system by installing the ISS Roll-out Solar Array compact panels.