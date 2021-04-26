Crew-1 astronauts prepare for their return to Earth

NASA and SpaceX are targeting 11:36 a.m. ET on May 1 for splashdown.

FLORIDA, USA — After 165 days in space, the Crew-1 astronaut team is ready to head back to Earth.

NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Shannon Walker, Victor Glover and JAXA mission specialist Soichi Noguchi are scheduled to splash down at 11:36 a.m. ET on May 1 off the coast of Florida.

The four-person crew was the first operational flight to the International Space Station of the Crew Dragon following the historic Demo-2 mission. The flight also marked the first time an international crew member flew on a commercial spacecraft from the U.S.

While onboard the orbiting laboratory, Crew-1 conducted research, spacewalks, oversaw the first commercial crew port relocation of Crew Dragon, and welcomed the arrival of two other crew vehicles.

One of those crew vehicles was the Crew Dragon Endeavour carrying the third commercial crew for NASA and SpaceX.

The addition of Crew-2 marked yet another historic moment for the ISS with eleven astronauts occupying the football field size laboratory. The last time that happened was at least a decade earlier when the space shuttle program was still running, according to NASA.

"Endeavour arriving!" Welcome to the @Space_Station, Crew-2!



Their arrival means there are now 11 humans aboard our orbiting laboratory, a number not seen since the space shuttle era. Hugs abound. pic.twitter.com/uSwW3JFl6K — NASA (@NASA) April 24, 2021

Key details to keep in mind:

Undocking is targeted for 5:55 p.m. ET on April 30 with splashdown to follow at 11:36 a.m. ET on May 1

Live coverage from NASA/SpaceX will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET

Crew Dragon Resilience will splashdown in one of seven predetermined locations off of Florida's coast

Crew-1 will be arriving back to Earth with "important and time-sensitive research."

You can find a coverage timeline here

For Crew-1's return to their home planet, they will go through autonomous undocking to depart the space station before making the trek from low-Earth orbit to the waters off Florida's coast.

NASA is targeting hatch closure at 3:50 p.m. and undocking to commence at 5:55 p.m.

Once the spacecraft performs its deorbit burn it could land in one of seven targeted landing zones spread across the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. NASA says it selects its crew rescue and recovery operation locations about two weeks prior to the astronaut's return, but the specifics are kept private to avoid boater interactions with the capsule.

"NASA and SpaceX closely coordinate with the U.S. Coast Guard to establish a 10-nautical-mile safety zone around the expected splashdown location to ensure safety for the public and for those involved in the recovery operations, as well as the crew aboard the returning spacecraft," the space agency wrote.

On the crew's return date you can tune in to 10 Tampa Bay where we will be streaming live on Facebook, YouTube and online. NASA will also have continuous live coverage