Sweaty? It's not the heat, it's the humidity

Summertime humidity has us sweating like none other and what makes the air feel hotter than the temperature reads.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida in the summer, we know how hot it can get.

But on most days, it's not the heat, it's the humidity that makes just sitting outside excruciating.

When the dew points reach the 70s, we struggle to have good hair days, and the thunderstorms in the afternoon unleash downpours like none other. This past week, dew point values were pushing 80°!

Alright, well so what?

The dew point is the measure of moisture in the air, a vital tool for meteorologists and forecasters across the globe. When the temperature value reaches the dew point value, the air becomes 100% saturated. So the higher the dew point and closer it is to the temperature, the more water there is in the air.

As a result, the process our body undergoes to cool off slows down, and here's how.

Our bodies our constantly releasing heat (& moisture), part of the reason Grandma's hugs are so loving and warm. And in the summer humidity, more heat (& moisture) is released to find balance, and we start sweating.

Now to really cool off, that moisture our body releases has to evaporate into the air (undergoing what we call the evaporative cooling process; where temperatures drop during the evaporation process).

But when it's this humid, and dew points are near 80°, the air is already full of water. So that evaporative process slows down and we find ourselves soaked in more sweat than usual.