Planetary conga line to light up the Florida sky

In the southeastern predawn sky, you'll be able to spot Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn all in a row. The event peaks June 3.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Five planets will be lined up in the sky this June in a rare planetary conga line of sorts.

In the southeastern predawn sky, you'll be able to spot Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn all in a row, reports Space.com.

In Florida, you should be able to see the event pretty easily. The event will span 91 degrees of our sky on June 3, according to Sky&Telescope.

"Find a place with a clear view low toward the east to maximize your chances of catching Mercury," the magazine said in a press release.

"Jupiter will be high enough above the horizon in the hour before sunrise to make it more easily observed," NASA said.

Looking East-Southeast, the planets will be in a nearly straight line with Jupiter on the left and Venus to its right, followed by Mars and Saturn.

Mercury will only be able to be viewed for a brief period of time.

This updated graphic from planetstoday.com shows where the rest of the planets are in relation to the Earth and the Sun.