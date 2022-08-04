Planetary conga line to light up the Florida sky

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Five planets will be lined up in the sky this June in a rare planetary conga line of sorts.
In the southeastern predawn sky, you'll be able to spot Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn all in a row, reports Space.com.
In Florida, you should be able to see the event pretty easily. The event will span 91 degrees of our sky on June 3, according to Sky&Telescope.
"Find a place with a clear view low toward the east to maximize your chances of catching Mercury," the magazine said in a press release.
"Jupiter will be high enough above the horizon in the hour before sunrise to make it more easily observed," NASA said.
Looking East-Southeast, the planets will be in a nearly straight line with Jupiter on the left and Venus to its right, followed by Mars and Saturn.
Mercury will only be able to be viewed for a brief period of time.
This updated graphic from planetstoday.com shows where the rest of the planets are in relation to the Earth and the Sun.
It shows the orbits as if the looking down on the solar system from above.