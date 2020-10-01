MAINE, USA — The first full moon of the year – known as the wolf moon – will shine in the night sky on Friday.

Star-gazers will also be treated to a double lunar event as the wolf moon coincides with a penumbral lunar eclipse, according to NASA.

People in North America will have a more difficult time seeing it because it begins at 12:06 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) and ends at 4:14 p.m. But those in Alaska, eastern Maine and parts of northern and eastern Canada have a chance.

Here are all of the full moons and their names occurring this year, according to the Farmer's Almanac:

  • January 10 -- Wolf moon
  • February 9 -- Snow moon
  • March 9 -- Worm moon
  • April 7 -- Pink moon
  • May 7 -- Flower moon
  • June 5 -- Strawberry moon
  • July 5 -- Buck moon
  • August 3 -- Sturgeon moon
  • September 2 -- Corn moon
  • October 1 -- Harvest moon
  • October 31 -- Blue moon
  • November 30 -- Beaver moon
  • December 29 -- Cold moon

You can find more information about when and where to see the wolf moon (weather permitting) HERE.
Map of Penumbral Lunar Eclipse on January 10, 2020
Where & when is the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse on January 10, 2020 visible? Interactive map showing eclipse path and local times for start and end in any city.
Timeanddate

