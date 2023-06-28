Volunteers needed for annual July 5 beach cleanup

This year's cleanup will be from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at three locations.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The city of Jacksonville and Keep Jacksonville Beautiful will partner with Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol for the annual July 5 Beaches Cleanup following the Independence Day holiday.

This year's cleanup will be from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at three locations; where Atlantic Boulevard meets the ocean, where Beach Boulevard meets the ocean and Seagate Avenue at the ocean.

Litter collection bags and gloves will be distributed to volunteers at the following locations.

Volunteers will remove litter and debris along the shoreline, enhancing the beauty and safety of Jacksonville’s beaches.

Participants must be at least 18 or accompanied by an adult, should wear sturdy footwear and sun protection, and should bring their own drinking water.

The cleanups will only be cancelled in the event of inclement weather. Advance registration is not required.