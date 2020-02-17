Monday, a recycling dumpster in a St. Augustine condo complex was full to overflowing.

The good news -- people were using it. The bad news -- it was full of some things that cannot be recycled, such as plastic bags.

A lot of people in their homes will collect their recyclable items in plastic bags or trash bags. Then they dump it -- bag and all -- into the recycling dumpster. However, plastic bags, including trash bags, cannot be recycled at the facilities where all your other recyclables go. If they get there, they jam up the machines.

One man said he put a home-made sign on his complex's recycling dumpster which asked people not to put plastic bags in the recycling dumpster, but the sign didn't last. So First Coast News contacted St. Augustine city leaders and asked if they could put signs on the recycling dumpsters which read "No Plastic Bags."

There are already other signs with various directions on recycling dumpsters.

Todd Grant, the city's Utilities Department Director said, "We can do that" and he thanked First Coast News for bringing it to his attention. So expect to see "no plastic bags" signs on the recycling dumpsters soon.

If people abide by the signs, it's a simple solution that could help keep recycling machines running. You can recycle some plastic bags, but you have to take them to a store which collects them.

Click here to see a website on which you can type in your zip code, and it lists the stores near you where they collect plastic bags to be recycled.