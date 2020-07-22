Report: Wild oyster harvest suspended in Apalachicola for 5 years

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says 90% of Florida’s oysters are harvested in Apalachicola Bay.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission approved an ordinance that would prevent wild oyster harvesting in Apalachicola Bay until 2025, according to WTXL ABC 27.

Experts with the FWC say oyster harvest in Apalachicola Bay dropped significantly following years of severe drought throughout the basin in 2013. The agency says since then, the harvest has continued to decline each year.

Compared to the 5-year average prior to the collapse, a 99% decrease in harvest has occurred.

The FWC says given ongoing declines in oyster abundance, conserving existing oysters and oyster habitat is of high importance.

The ban begins August 1 and suspends all wild oyster harvest from Apalachicola Bay and prohibits on-the-water possession of wild oyster harvesting equipment until Dec. 31, 2025.