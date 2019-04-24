We all know our planet is great, right? We all know we should recycle, right?

Well, so does a group of 4 and 5-year-olds at Waypoint Preschool in Nocatee, Fla. They’ve been learning about Earth Day, have had clean ups around their campus and have even planted watermelon seeds and flowers.

Caleb, Wilkes, Chloe, Xavier, Davie, Travis, Davis, and Riley sat down with First Coast News' Meteorologist and Storm Expert Lauren Rautenkranz to share their thoughts.

“Here’s something you need to know, kids,” 5-year-old Davis shouted. “The Earth is important because it keeps us alive!”

“The Earth takes care of you,” 5-year-old Travis added. “Earth Day is when you celebrate the Earth.”

“What’s your favorite thing about Earth?” Rautenkranz asked.

“My house!” 5-year-old Chloe said. “If you litter, then an animal will think there’s something in [you garbage] and it will die.”

“Birds don’t know what’s food and what’s not,” Davis commented.

“Recycle, reuse, reduce!” 5-year-old Riled said.

“Earth is awesome,” 5-year-old Xavier exclaimed!