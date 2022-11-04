Trash-clad models in St. Johns County hope to draw attention to issue of microplastics

High-style fashion show of trash-clad models to shed light on plastic pollution in local waterways.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Pollution isn’t pretty.

But Panache Salon and the Matanzas Riverkeeper are trying to grab your attention about plastic pollution in a pretty fashionable way.

First Coast News got a preview of a fashion show the two St. Augustine entities will put on.

A Panache employee modeled a stylish dress made of plastic. It was made almost entirely of plastic, from the straps to the tassels on the skirt.

Another employee donned a headband made of teal and blue plastic bags that used to protect home-delivered Wall Street Journal newspapers.

Then there was a jazzy multicolored jacket made of plastic bag strips.

Panache Salon in St. Augustine is getting ready for it's Love Your Mother Eco Fashion Show, which is a stunning production where designers have to use "materials that would have been thrown out," Michelle Vijgen of Panache said. "You can use glue and thread, but that's about it."

The money raised at the fashion show will go toward operating the Matanzas Riverkeepers’ Litter Gitter, a boat that picks up trash. It gets trash you can see. However, the trash you can’t see may be just as bad. Much of that microscopic litter comes from the microplastics in beauty products.

Matanzas Riverkeeper Jen Lomberk said, "A lot of our cosmetics, toiletries, and toothpaste have microplastics in them. Toothpaste is a really big offender."

When those beauty products are washed out of our hair and off our skin, the water along with those microplastics go down the drain.

"And unfortunately our wastewater treatment plants are not designed in such a way to remove these microplastics," Lomberk said.

And so those microplastics are discharged right into waterways such as the Matanzas River. A wastewater discharge area that boaters pass by frequently (and may not realize it) is just north of the SR312 Bridge in St. Augustine.

There are apps and websites that can help you determine if your cosmetics contain microplastics. One app is Beat the Microbead. Click here for the link.

"I think it’s important to be aware of what we’re putting in your hair or on your body," Vijgen said.

Already, studies of Florida waterways are showing "microplastics in the bellies of fish and in oysters," Lomberk said. "That could end up on our dinner plate!"

And so keeping waterways pretty may also depend on the products we use to make ourselves pretty.

Vigjen suggests doing research about products that are "sustainable, that include things that won’t harm our bodies or our environment."