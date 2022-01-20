'Stop eating a credit card's worth of plastic': Environmentalist, locals weigh in on beach anti-smoking bill

Research shows cutting down on the number of littered cigarettes could help stop you from eating a credit card every week. Yeah, you read that right.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla — How often do you sit down on the beach, stick your hands in the sand, and your fingers go right onto a cigarette butt?

Legislation introduced in Florida aims to stop that from happening by giving local governments the authority to ban smoking at beaches and state parks.

Cigarette butts are the most littered item on the planet, and science shows littered cigarettes can impact not only the planet, but your health.

Cutting down on the number of littered cigarettes could help stop you from eating a credit card's worth of plastic every week. Yeah, you read that right.

"It's estimated that we're consuming about a credit card's worth of plastic per week, each individual," said Anne Marie Moquin, founder of Beaches Go Green. "We're just not totally sure of how that's going to impact our health long term."

It's according to a study by the University of Newcastle in Australia.

"Microplastics are now even found in the placentas of newborn babies," Moquin said.

This is published in the National Library of Medicine. Research also shows even the deepest parts of the ocean at Marianas Trench and the highest point above sea level on Mount Everest are now polluted with microplastics.

Moquin says many people still don't know that cigarette butts aren't paper; they're plastic.

"It's leaching toxic chemicals either onto the land or in the environment like the water, and it poisons the fish," Moquin said. "If an animal were to eat a cigarette butt, it can actually poison and kill them as well."

But when it comes to putting the possibility of a smoking ban on the table, not everyone is sold on the idea. First Coast News talked with people on Jacksonville Beach.

"There's no reason to smoke on the beach," said Cathy Everts. "You can smoke anywhere else you want, but it would just litter the beach."

"The city should be allowed to pick," said Erik Wilcken. "If people want to smoke safely and not harm other people, it should be allowed."

"I'd rather they didn't smoke on the beach," said Gary Williams, though he believes people should be allowed to do it. "Another one of your rights disappearing there."

"It would help a lot of people to quit smoking," said one woman who was smoking on the beach and didn't want to be named.

"I think anything that encourages people to be more considerate of others and the planet is probably a good idea," said Moquin. "If we bring it to their attention, either through potential legislation or even a ban, then it really gets people thinking about things like that."

This is at least the fourth time State Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, has proposed this bill. He's proposed it every year since 2019.

See the Florida statute from 2017 on who can regulate smoking here.