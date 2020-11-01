Environmental groups say they are anxious about the removal the Golden Ray, the capsized cargo ship sitting on its side in the St. Simons Sound.

This week, the ship became 130 tons lighter after salvage companies removed its propeller and rudder and added it into an artificial reef 20 miles off of the Georgia coast.

The 656-foot vessel has been resting on its side since September after it listed heavily near Port Brunswick and capsizing in the sound. Twenty-four people were on board and rescued.

The attention is now focused on exactly how the ship will be removed. Some experts say that an environmental barrier will be put around the ship before it’s cut into pieces.

But officials say T&T, the Texas-based salvage company, is still refining its plan.

Sue Inman, coastkeeper with the Altamaha Riverkeeper says while progress has been made, there are factors that may complicate the salvage operation.

“Removal of the prop and rudder are a big help in taking some of the weight off the ship," she said. "But also too, we still have 50,000 gallons of contaminants on the ship. So when you take some of those things apart, what’s the impact on the environment."

Officials say that all accessible oil was removed from the ship. Some oil remains in the thousands of cars still on board.

The Unified Command response team says that a timeline and plan for the salvage will be released once its finalized.

