The Glynn County Health Department has issued advisories for two beaches on St. Simons and Jekyll Island on Tuesday after water samples tested positive for a bacteria known as Enterococcus.

On St. Simons Island, advisories have been issued on South Beach from 9th Street to the Pier. On Jekyll Island, Capt. Wylly Crossover Beach from Brice Lane to the beach pavilion is impacted.

The Health Department says that this advisory is only for the areas specified and does not impact any other beaches on the island. An area under advisory does not mean the beach is closed.

Enterococcus bacteria which is found in warm-blooded animals including humans but also birds, raccoons, deer, dolphins and other wildlife. Sources of teh bacteria could include animal waste, stormwater runoff, or boating waste.

When a beach is under advisory, it means that the level of bacteria found in the water is above the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended standards. The Glynn County Health Department recommends you do not swim or wade in the water in the area(s) under advisory.

Fish and other seafood caught from this area should be thoroughly washed with fresh water and thoroughly cooked before eating as should fish or seafood caught from any waters.

The area will be retested and the advisory will be lifted when tests show the bacteria levels meet the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended standards.

For more information about beach water testing, go to www.gachd.org and click on the Environmental Health tab at the top