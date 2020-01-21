Astronomers are scratching their heads after discovering several "bizarre objects" near the center of the Milky Way Galaxy.

UCLA's Galactic Center Orbits Initiative says the new class objects are located not far from a supermassive black hole called Sagittarius A, as reported in the journal 'Nature'.

Their research suggests the new objects look small and compact most of the time and but have the ability to stretch out when their orbits bring them close to the black hole.

“These objects look like gas and behave like stars,” said Andrea Ghez, UCLA professor of Astrophysics and director of the UCLA Galactic Center Group.

The team has already identified a few other candidates that may be part of this new class of objects, and are continuing to analyze them.

Ghez noted the center of the Milky Way galaxy is an extreme environment, unlike Earth's less hectic corner of the universe.

