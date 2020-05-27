What the astronauts are doing right now

What is the timeline for astronauts before the launch?

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — We are close to watching history in the making, the launch of SpaceX's crew Dragon Capsule to the International Space Station.

It's the first time in nearly a decade that astronauts will lift off from a launch pad in the United States and it's only the fifth time in U.S. history that astronauts will launch a brand new vehicle.

So what will the day look like for these brave astronauts? Let's break it down.

Six hours before launch the astronauts will wake up. That's around 10:00 a.m., and it's so their sleep cycles will line up when they arrive at the ISS.

They will eat some breakfast and get some exercise.

Then they will put on those all-important space suits. They will do this in the same room used by astronauts to suit up since the Apollo missions in the 1960s and 70s.

Then, appropriately enough since they are working with Elon Musk's SpaceX, they will get into Teslas and drive over to the launch pad.

Two and a half to three hours before launch, they will take an elevator up to the Dragon capsule where a crew will seal them inside the cockpit.

Forty-five minutes out, a poll starts to make sure all the crew involved in the launch are ready.

Thirty to 35 minutes out, they start the fueling process.

Liftoff is slated for 4:33 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.