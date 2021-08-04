Cecil Air and Spaceport plans first space flight for next spring or summer

The Cecil Airport director says within the next five years they expect to do three to four launches into space.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Cecil Air and Spaceport is looking to make its mark on the commercial space industry.

Cecil plans to launch its first flight to space in the spring or summer of next year. They have a horizontal launch site, which means a launch into space will look more like a plane taking off rather than the rocket launches that usually come to mind.

Cecil is one of four spaceports in the state, and its officials say it's a prime location as commercial space travel advances. Reporters got a tour of Cecil's new air traffic control tower and more than 6,000 acres of land.

“We have been licensed for our commercial spaceport since 2010," Cecil Airport Director Kelly Dollarhide said. "We have done rocket testing here at Cecil already, and we are very excited for the future of space.”