The Glynn County Health Department has lifted advisories for two beaches on St. Simons and Jekyll Island after water samples tested positive for a bacteria known as Enterococcus on Tuesday.

On St. Simons Island, advisories were issued on South Beach from 9th Street to the Pier. On Jekyll Island, Capt. Wylly Crossover Beach from Brice Lane to the beach pavilion was impacted.

The Health Department says that this advisory was only for areas specified and did not impact any other beaches on the island.

Enterococcus bacteria which is found in warm-blooded animals including humans but also birds, raccoons, deer, dolphins and other wildlife. Sources of the bacteria could include animal waste, stormwater runoff, or boating waste.

When a beach is under advisory, it means that the level of bacteria found in the water is above the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended standards.

For more information about beach water testing, go to www.gachd.org and click on the Environmental Health tab at the top