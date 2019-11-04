"Ruthy, Ruthy can’t be stopped… she's the bot that’s on the top," cheers the Technical Trojans as they watch their robot.

'Ruthy' is the creation of the Techincal Trojans Robotics Green Team at James Weldon Johnson College Preparatory Middle School in Duval County.

"She’s named after Ruth Bader Ginsburg," explains Mahi Tol, a 6th grader on the team.

The team is headed to the World Championship in Houston on April 16.

"I've never been after regionals, so this is my first time going to worlds," tells Tol.

Coaches Mikie Temples and Elizabeth Cruise couldn’t be more excited! This is actually the second time going to worlds for Mrs. Temples. She’s the only teacher in Northeast Florida to take a team twice.

"I cheer, I scream, I laugh, I cry," tells Mrs. Temples. "I run through the gamut of emotions."

One of the challenges is to build an autonomous robot that can get as many tasks as possible done in two and a half minutes. Hence the creation of Ruthy.

But it this is more than robot building, it is also team building.

"There are so many things to do with robotics, it is not just programming, but projects and core values," tells Kashvi Desai, another 6th grader on the team.

Core values is another category the team is judged on, it focuses on how well the team works together. It's a category they got 1st place in the state competition, which is no easy task considering they went up against private schools with much larger budgets. Whereas the Technical Trojans raise all the money for their team themselves.

"We did Go Fund Me trying to raise money and anything we don’t raise comes out of our pocket," tells Mrs. Temples.

So now the Technical Trojans and Ruthy are headed to Houston to show the world what Duval County is all about!