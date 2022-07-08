JSO's computer-aided dispatch system is still down, FBI assisting

JSO says this is not affecting operations, calls or response times. Additionally, officers are still able to write reports through the system.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday that it's CAD (computer-aided dispatch) system is still down.

Police say this is forcing dispatchers to communicate with officers in the field by voice dispatch instead of documenting calls and locations through the system.

However, JSO says this is not affecting operations, calls or response times. Additionally, JSO says officers are still able to write reports through the system.

The FBI Jacksonville Cyber Task Force is providing assistance to the City of Jacksonville after the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was hit by "detected suspicious activity" over the weekend.

This information was first reported by The Tributary and has been independently confirmed by First Coast News.

"The FBI Jacksonville Cyber Task Force has been providing assistance to the City of Jacksonville related to potentially suspicious activity on its system, and our technically trained cyber experts will continue to share any new information available to assist them in making informed decisions," said FBI Jacksonville in a statement.

State Attorney's Office, 4th Circuit says it's computer systems have not been affected by these issues.

"... It remains business as usual, with only minor challenges using systems we jointly access with other parties," said David Chapman, Communications Director. "Any inquiries involving computer issues should be directed to the City of Jacksonville and/or Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.”

Around of 6 p.m. Sunday, Chief Administrative Officer Brian Hughes said in a statement that all systems were functioning properly. At this time, it's not clear if the CAD system went down after that statement or not.

The City of Jacksonville and JSO says precautionary measures have been taken to limit access while cyber security teams "finish a deep dive throughout the system," Hughes said.

A police report from a Sunday traffic stop references the problem, saying a prisoner intake sergeant approved the report "due to citywide internet outages." The issue was also discussed at first appearance court, known as J1, according to people who were there.