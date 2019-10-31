CALLAHAN, Fla. — A home run that put the Washington Nationals on-top of the Houston Astros in Game Seven was hit by none other First Coast native Howie Kendrick.

“I’m proud of him," said West Nassau High School assistant principal Richard Pearce. "I tell him that every time. Keep carrying yourself the right way."

Flip the pages of the 2001 yearbook and you’ll see the utility player standing a little shorter than others. Pearce was his coach at the time. He said his stature may have hurt his chances right out of high school. However, when teams saw his hitting ability, it was game over.

“He did hit one off the top of that scoreboard,” Pearce said.

Not much has changed around the campus since Kendrick graduated.

The team is still a perennial contender and the diamond doesn’t look much different either.

“When he was here, this was here, these two dugouts, this backstop was chain-link," Pearce described. "That was being built while he was here, the two-story press box."

One day, it may even bear the name of the champ. Pearce added there is still a discussion, but there is a goal for the school and the community.

“I just want his name to be synonymous with the program," he said, "When someone talks about West Nassau, think Howie Kendrick.”

Pearce said the 2019 World Series may not be the last for Kendrick.

“Even at 36, I still think he has a couple more years left in the tank," Peace said. "Anybody who can swing the professional bat like he’s got, he’s going to be around for a while."

He added there may even be a parade to honor Kendrick in Callahan, but those details are still being worked out.