Women's golf returning to Edward Waters College thanks to $50,000 grant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Women’s golf is back at Edward Waters College.
Florida’s first private Historically Black College and University is reinstating its women’s golf program starting in 2022, fueled by a $50,000 donation from THE PLAYERS Championship.
The announcement was made during a press conference on Monday on the campus of EWC. Now, EWC will become one of only two HBCUs in Florida to offer a dedicated women’s golf program.
THE PLAYERS’ grant will help EWC recruit and select a coach, fund student-athlete scholarships and assist with overall operational expenses as the program plans for its 2022 launch date.
EWC is located 30 minutes from the PGA TOUR’s flagship property and global home. The College’s women’s golf program was first introduced in 2007 and was discontinued in 2015 following budget and program challenges. As part of EWC’s newly adopted strategic plan, the College is reengineering its Division of Athletics to prioritize gender equity ratio in sports across all competition facets.