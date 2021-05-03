Women's golf returning to Edward Waters College thanks to $50,000 grant

Edward Waters College will become one of only two HBCUs in Florida to offer a dedicated women’s golf program.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Women’s golf is back at Edward Waters College.

Florida’s first private Historically Black College and University is reinstating its women’s golf program starting in 2022, fueled by a $50,000 donation from THE PLAYERS Championship.

The announcement was made during a press conference on Monday on the campus of EWC. Now, EWC will become one of only two HBCUs in Florida to offer a dedicated women’s golf program.

THE PLAYERS’ grant will help EWC recruit and select a coach, fund student-athlete scholarships and assist with overall operational expenses as the program plans for its 2022 launch date.