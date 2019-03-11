Florida State has relieved head football coach Willie Taggart of his duties, per release.

The Seminoles fell to Miami Saturday 27-10 at Doak Campbell Stadium to fall to 4-5 in Taggart's second season. In his first year, FSU went 5-7, missing a bowl game for the first time since the early 1980s.

“I spoke to Coach Taggart this afternoon to let him know of our decision,” said FSU Director of Athletics David Coburn in the release. “I met with the team and coaches immediately after that conversation to let them know of the change. It was very important to us that the student-athletes know right away.”

“I think very highly of Coach Taggart and wish him well, but in the interest of the university we had no choice but to make a change,” said Florida State University President John Thrasher. “We will support our student-athletes in every way and do all we can to return to the winning tradition that is Seminole football.”

“We deeply appreciate all that Coach Taggart has done for our program and wish him and his family nothing but the best,” added Coburn.

Odell Haggins, now in his 26th year on FSU's coaching staff, will serve as interim head coach as a national search for the next head coach at Florida State is conducted.