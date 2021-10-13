Why my mom? Ed White High School football player remains hopeful as his mother battles breast cancer

Christian Ellis believes that it’s God’s grace that allowed his mom to beat breast cancer once and it will be that same grace that will help her do it again.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As we continue to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness month we introduce you to Monique Ellis, a 39-year-old mother of three who is battling breast cancer.

Doctors diagnosed Ellis with stage three breast cancer in 2017. She went into remission in 2018 only to have the cancer come back in 2020, her doctors telling her this time it’s stage four.

“This is my new normal this is how I have to live the rest of my life. I just enjoy moments of my life watching my kids because I know with my health anything can happen," Ellis explained.

Ellis says she thinks about death now more than ever. She added that her family and friends don’t like to hear her talk about it.

Ellis says recently she wrote her living will. Her family asked why she was doing this, but she says it’s the reality of her condition.

She took her children to the park to share her diagnosis. She says her two daughters Audrey and Kenney took it hard.

Her eldest and only son Christian did not show any emotion. Christian says he asks God every day, why his mom?

Christian is a standout football player for the Ed White Commanders. Christian transferred from Trinity Christian to Ed White. He says he did it for his mom who was a track star for the Commanders in the late ’90s.

“With her battling cancer, I wanted to do something special for her. So I wanted to give her the opportunity to see me in the green and gold" Christian says.

Sometimes weak and not feeling well, Ellis still finds the strength to make it to Christian’s games. She says that she fears not being able to see Christian reach all of his goals because of her condition. But she remains positive because of the way technology and medicine have advanced over the years.

As a result, those diagnosed with stage four breast cancer are now living longer.

