Mitchell Chamale's heart sank.

The Jacksonville Mayor's Office had called minutes earlier to let him know that a fire marshal would be in attendance for his MMA group, Combat Night's, event that evening. This was Saturday, March 21, 2020, days after the coronavirus pandemic had shut down the country, creating strict social distancing guidelines along with it.

No problem: as Chamale had detailed to First Coast News that morning, he and his team were prepared. They had "dotted every 'i,' crossed every 't.'" They knew the capacity for their venue, the Morocco Shrine Auditorium. They had sanitizing regulations and thermometer checks.

"I turn, I look, and I see [the fire marshal already] at the door," Chamale recalled. "I know it's the fire marshal because I know everyone who's in the building. I have a strict guest list, air tight security.

"I walk over to him and introduce myself. He turns out to be a big MMA fan. So right away, he allows me to lower my defense and make me feel comfortable."

That willingness to work together -- and Combat Night's event going off without a hitch -- is, according to Chamale, a big reason why Dana White's UFC 249 event will now be taking place in Jacksonville. The event is scheduled for three nights in May at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, beginning on Saturday, May 9. Governor Ron DeSantis previously ruled that professional sporting events with a national audience were essential in the state of Florida under the "Safe-at-Home" order.

“The Florida Boxing Commission guided them to Jacksonville," Chamale explained. Chamale previously noted that the Commission was extremely supportive of Combat Night's Jacksonville event in March, too.

"[UFC] was talking about going to Tampa. And [the Commision] was like 'hey, it's proven that the city officials [in Jacksonville] will work with you and help make the event happen -- because the state officials can't overrule the city officials. So why go to Tampa and risk the officials saying, 'oh no. This isn't happening.'"

While Combat Night has been on hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic, Chamale said he spoke with the officials at the Florida Boxing Commission for 3-4 weeks after his event about the possibility of UFC coming to Florida. Since Combat Night's event was able to successfully operate with social distancing measures, he saw a pipeline for UFC's opportunities in Florida.

"It's these big shows with massive pay-per-views... it's these big events that bring the money [to the Florida Boxing Commission]," Chamale explained. UFC249 is scheduled to air on ESPN's family of platforms.

Logistically, by utilizing the same, sanitizing and social distancing measures Combat Night used, Chamale believes a much-larger operation in UFC will be able to run a "smooth" event.

"At the UFC level, its 2-3 fighters in a room, and there's multiple rooms. They won't have any problems doing social distancing," he said.

"An employee at Publix works five days a week. He or she comes in contact with 1,000 people... for those fighters and those teams, they're going to come in contact with 10 or 15 other people [and just] one other person intimately."

If anything, Chamale is more worried that fighters will not be physically prepared to fight because gyms across the nation have been closed. That's the reason the card for the three, Jacksonville events has seen several iterations already, with fighters pulling out.

"[But UFC] is not forcing them. They're not saying, 'hey if you don't fight, you're fired.' It is their choice if they wanna take a risk -- if it is a risk in their mind. They're getting the choice to work."

That's a choice Chamale wishes he and his fellow, professional fighters at the lower levels had.

Combat Night does have a plan in place to return to the cage: six weeks after gyms are allowed to re-open, giving fighters -- both professional and amateur -- plenty of time to return to tip-top shape. Chamale said the plan is to focus on amateur shows initially, as the investment costs are half the price of professional shows. He does not anticipate making a profit until 2021, but if he can bring the sport back, he says he'll be happy.

"It's one thing whenever we're talking about professional athletes who need to get paid and have to feed their families. It's another thing when we're talking about amateur athletes that aren't getting paid and it's more about getting experience to the pro's," he said. "We're not gonna rush it. I wanna make sure the guys are prepared.

"The community might not be fixed, but I want it to be on its way to being better."

Which is why UFC's return is another first, big step.

While he suggested UFC President Dana White should consider hiring him as a consultant these next few weeks ("overprepare" is his biggest advice -- although he knows White already does a lot of that), Chamale said he's not "salty" about UFC following Combat Night's lead into Jacksonville.

“If we were able to pave an itty bitty road for the UFC to get back and do an event and get the community going again – amazing. Because the road they paved for us? If there was no UFC, there is no Combat Night.”