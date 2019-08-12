No, it’s not “Big Game” Bob Stoops.

It’s not Penn State’s James Franklin or Iowa State’s Matt Campbell either.

But there’s plenty of reason for Seminoles fans to be excited about Mike Norvell, the energetic, now-former head coach of the Memphis Tigers, who will be introduced as Florida State’s third head coach in four years on Sunday. Norvell led Memphis to its first American Athletic Conference title Saturday night, the culmination of four years in Tennessee and a 38-15 run in which Memphis never won less than eight games. He and his family are flying into Tallahassee this morning, with a press conference slated for noon.

Here’s a look at how analysts and pundits across the nation are reacting to the news of Norvell’s hiring, and why he has a chance to succeed in Tallahassee.

Attention to Detail

As detailed in The Athletic’s profile of Norvell from 2017, the now 38-year old Norvell had built Memphis football into more than just a well-oiled machine: he had it broken down to a science. Although an offensive-minded coach by trade, Norvell was seemingly involved in all three phases and every position group.

Despite high numbers of penalties on the field, the Tigers were held to the utmost standards in practice, including an exercise in which coaches told players how many errors they had that day. The player would then have to stand in the circle of his teammates and say, “My name is ____ and I let down the team ___ times to day.” The player would then do as many “up-downs” as he had errors. Norvell’s take: “this creates more personal ownership.”

Another unique practice, which Norvell brought from his time at Arizona State: each player is asked to hang a photo of someone that sacrificed to help get the player to Memphis.

“Every day, we structure our program where they start their day in the football facility,” Norvell says. “So as they come in and spend 30 seconds looking at that picture, I tell them, ‘Guys, every decision you make today is going to represent that person.’ It’s great for me, because I walk through the locker room and ask questions. ‘Who’s this?’ Their teammates ask. ‘Why them?’

“So I follow-up, why’d they sacrifice for you? Unanimous answer: ‘Because they love me.’ The only thing we’re sacrificing for is something that you love.”

Builds Strong Coaching Staff

Despite only being in Memphis for four years, Norvell has already built a coaching tree with national recognition. Of the 14 assistants he had during his time there, eight are now at Power Five schools and six are coordinators.

This includes Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning and Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long.

Current Texas A&M offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey – aka former Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher’s offensive coordinator – was at Memphis prior to Norvell’s arrival, but chose to stay for two years. At the time, Dickey said that Norvell “commanded instant respect despite being a first-time head coach.”

Not too shabby.

Has Weathered Storms Before

Saturday’s win in the AAC Championship also exorcised the demons of two-straight conference championship game losses to UCF.

It also bookended former Memphis head coach Tommy West’s remarks in 2009, in which he implored the University to invest in the football program – if they ever wanted it to succeed.

Thanks to the work of Norvell and his predecessor, Virginia Tech’s Justin Fuente, Memphis is not only competing but sustaining. It now has a conference championship – the first in 50 years – and an indoor practice facility. Norvell was making a reported $2.6 million per year.

Translation: Norvell has helped turn programs around before. That is what Florida State needs.

High Ceiling for Success



